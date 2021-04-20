BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BKT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. 338,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,001. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,634,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 888,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,667 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 709,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

