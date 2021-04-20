BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,142.4% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 27,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,435,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $7.15 on Tuesday, reaching $803.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $749.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

