BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $201.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.50 million to $204.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $254.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.11 million to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 321,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,921. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

