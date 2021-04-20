Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Up 124.3% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 83.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded up 124.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $71,313.33 and approximately $610.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035593 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001615 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002604 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

