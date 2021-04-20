BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTAI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $814.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.