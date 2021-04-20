Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 8.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 203,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 58,971,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,468,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bionano Genomics by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 145,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.