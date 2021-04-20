BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 995,600 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 773,700 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 29,811 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,266,371.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,773 shares of company stock worth $12,802,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

