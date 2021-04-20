Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.35 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $5.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.48. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $269.05 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

