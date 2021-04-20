Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Nomura raised Bilibili from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.21.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $105.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.89 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

