Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BFLBY opened at $7.30 on Monday. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $8.02.
Bilfinger Company Profile
