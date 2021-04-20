BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Update

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $471,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,296.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,865,882 shares of company stock worth $111,238,408.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BigCommerce by 773.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

BIGC stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.33. The company had a trading volume of 14,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,192. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

