BIDR Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $38.38 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00062658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.98 or 0.00273276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004338 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.34 or 0.00668897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.97 or 0.00929216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,220.47 or 0.99133945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.