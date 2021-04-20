Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.
BERY traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $62.27. 7,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,412. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $63.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.
In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.