Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

BERY traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $62.27. 7,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,412. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $63.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

