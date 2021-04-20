Berkshire Bank Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after buying an additional 344,384 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.65. The stock had a trading volume of 37,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.