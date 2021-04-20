Berkshire Bank Purchases Shares of 12,427 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,761,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,455. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

