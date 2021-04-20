Berkshire Bank Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Berkshire Bank lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. 135,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,358. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

