Berkshire Bank Has $4.34 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Berkshire Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.34. 49,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $225.78.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.