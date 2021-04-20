Berkshire Bank Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Berkshire Bank increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $609.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $267.11 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $379.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $541.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.61.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

