AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,757.06 ($114.41).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,458 ($97.44) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,628.97. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.90 billion and a PE ratio of 42.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

