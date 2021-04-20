Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,662 ($100.10) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,895 ($90.08) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,655.42. The company has a market capitalization of £37.43 billion and a PE ratio of 64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 51.70 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Cressida Hogg purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, for a total transaction of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Also, insider Stephen O’Connor purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,180 ($93.81) per share, for a total transaction of £53,850 ($70,355.37). Insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $17,510,850 in the last 90 days.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

