BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $329.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $329.29.

Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in BeiGene by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 56,898 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $9.55 on Thursday, hitting $293.82. 9,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.58 and a 200 day moving average of $304.37. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $136.48 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

