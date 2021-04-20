Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.80

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 126.40 ($1.65), with a volume of 373201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.80 ($1.67).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price for the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 162 ($2.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.03. The company has a market cap of £190.75 million and a PE ratio of -255.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is -5.60%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

