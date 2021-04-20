Beefy.Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $137.62 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $137.62 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,911.41 or 0.03409391 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.17 or 0.00308881 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00023613 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.