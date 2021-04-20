Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.07.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.