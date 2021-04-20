Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 995 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 165,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 24.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 29.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Boeing by 3.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.98. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.92.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

