Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,464 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 135.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,739 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,464 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $80.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

