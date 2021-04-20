Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

