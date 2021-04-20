Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $2.66 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 35,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 438,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $63.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.