Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $666,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $258.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.