Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 0.8% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.61. 1,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,637. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.42 and its 200-day moving average is $245.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

