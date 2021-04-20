Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.24 and last traded at $72.82. Approximately 6,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,092,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

