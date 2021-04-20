Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

BTDPY stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

