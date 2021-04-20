Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.08 ($2.48).

LON BARC opened at GBX 186.28 ($2.43) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.08 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 85.16 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 179.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.90.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, with a total value of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

