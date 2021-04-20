BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Releases Earnings Results

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Shares of BankFinancial stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

BFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

