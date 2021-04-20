Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

BMRC opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

