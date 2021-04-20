Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

BCH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

BCH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. 158,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,086. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.30 million. Research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Wholesale Banking; Treasury and Money Market Operations; and Subsidiaries. The Retail Banking segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines and mortgage loans.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.