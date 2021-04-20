Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. 2,309,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,479. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

