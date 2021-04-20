Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 132.40 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 308547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £754.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97.

About Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK)

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.