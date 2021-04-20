Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Down to $96.61

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.61, but opened at $94.00. Badger Meter shares last traded at $90.23, with a volume of 3,594 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.