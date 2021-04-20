B. Riley Initiates Coverage on iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IHRT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

IHRT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. 24,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.31.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

