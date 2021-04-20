Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.26

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.26 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 6140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.