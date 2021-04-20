Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama Sells 73,848 Shares

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Rinda Sama sold 4,262 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $219,152.04.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Rinda Sama sold 3,217 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $172,366.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

