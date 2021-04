Axie Infinity (AXS) 1-Day Volume Tops $520.18 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.59 or 0.00015220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $371.45 million and $520.18 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00091787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00643641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 coins. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.