Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 9,430,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after buying an additional 382,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 211.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 297,694 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ CAR traded down $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.44. 22,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,475. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

