Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Avient reported sales of $711.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVNT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Avient by 28.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $43,999,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

