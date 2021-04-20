AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 981 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $88,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $97.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.