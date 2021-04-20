Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $284,446 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.13. 170,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,709. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.