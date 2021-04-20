Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 198,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,241. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.