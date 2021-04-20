Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $167.96. 18,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,129. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

