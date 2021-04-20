Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

